French footwear brand Veja may have just landed on your radar, but their story goes back to the early aughts. Paris-based Veja was founded in 2004 and launched its first sneaker in 2005. The brand was immediately picked up by Parisian department stores, and now Veja is sold in 50 countries, producing 2 million shoes per year. Major retail partners include Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, Zappos, Net-A-Porter and more. It wasn’t until 2019 when Veja opened its first brick-and-mortar store in Paris. Then, just last year, it launched its first location in the United States in New York’s Nolita neighborhood. Since its debut,...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 8 DAYS AGO