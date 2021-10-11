CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

This Amazon Find is King of the Jungle!

By WFXB Staff
wfxb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis slim, leather wallet gives you instant card access at the click of a button. It stores 10 cards and has an aluminum card holder, all protected by RFID protection. There is also has place for a tracker card to make sure you never loose your wallet. It’s handcrafted from premium top grain. It’s rated a best-of for men’s wallets and is $89 on Amazon. This zippered wallet case keeps everything you need right on your phone. On National Purse Day, you can carry this as your bag, as it comes with a crossbody strap. Or just put in your pocket. The zipper allows you slide your cards in without the bulk. It serves as an all-in-one case and wallet, available in various colors and phone sizes. It’s $28 on Amazon. If you don’t have a mister, you can get one on Amazon. This ultrasonic mist humidifier also serves as diffuser for essential oils. You’ll enjoy using this year-round. It covers rooms, up to 480 ft. and has run time of 20 hours. The ultrasonic diffuser creates a restful and soothing environment. The marble design on this one makes it a nice gift at $25 on Amazon. Your dog will be King of the Jungle in this pet lion costume with this Amazon find. The dog lion mane comes with a tail tip. It will have your friends roaring when they see your fur baby in this costume at Halloween, shows or carnivals. It’s adjustable for medium to large dogs. Audra’s dog Daisey Choo tried it over the weekend. She’s not a fan but it sure was cute! It’s $15 on Amazon, with a free return.

www.wfxb.com

Comments / 0

Related
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

Wayfair Is Having a Massive Clearance Sale on Tons of Home Upgrades

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Just in time for the change in seasons, there’s another weekend of sales. Whether you’re looking for decor or larger furniture items, Wayfair’s 72-Hour Clearance Sale is offering massive discounts this holiday weekend — and it couldn’t come soon enough. We’re talking up to 60 percent off on sofas, storage solutions, kitchen essentials, home upgrades, accent pieces, and more. Don’t know where to start? We scouted out some of the best deals, including a chic sofa, affordable area rug, and even a stylish find for your furry friend. So hurry up and add to cart before the sale ends!
SHOPPING
BGR.com

🚨 Amazon early Black Friday deals start now! Here's how to find them 🚨

Amazon recently announced all the details surrounding its big holiday sales. What’s more, all of Amazon’s big plans in the run-up to Black Friday have been revealed. We’ll save you from the suspense: all of the early Amazon Black Friday deals are crazy. And they’re available right now! Amazon is known for running fantastic deals each year in the weeks leading up to Black Friday. But we can’t recall the retail giant ever running deals this good so far ahead of the holidays. You really have to see them to believe them. Lucky for you, we’re going to show you...
INTERNET
TechRadar

Epic Amazon deals 2021: the best sales you can find today

The Amazon Epic Deals sale is live, which means you score incredible discounts on a wide range of products, including TVs, kitchen appliances, clothing, laptops, smart home devices, and so much more. To help you find all the top offers, we've created this handy guide with today's best bargains from the Amazon Epic Deals sale.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#King Of The Jungle#Fur#Rfid
In Style

Amazon Shoppers "Cannot Find" Their Forehead Wrinkles or Fine Lines After Using This Night Cream — and It's 25% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Every day this month, Amazon is releasing new deals on makeup, skin care, and hair products as part of its first Holiday Beauty Haul sale event. You can find IGK dry shampoo for 30 percent off, Buxom lipstick for $14, and even a set of three customer-loved RevitaLash products for 20 percent off — just to name a few. But the one deal we'd recommend hopping on before it's too late is the Korres Wild Rose Night-Brightening Sleeping Facial for 25 percent off.
BEAUTY & FASHION
96.9 KISS FM

WATCH: Three Guilt-Free TikTok Must Have Finds From Amazon

I don't know about you, but I love a great deal! Especially, one that can be delivered to my front porch in two days. I'm a total Amazon fanatic. I loved it before 2020, but I really began to love it as I have been staying home more in the past two years and avoiding crowds. I've begun to find myself searching amazon for amazing gadgets and everyday items that are surprisingly often the same price as driving locally to WalMart or Target.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
AOL Corp

5 fresh, fab finds for your fall wardrobe — starting at $39 — at Amazon

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. The time has come for a fall wardrobe refresh! Swap out those items you reach past every morning with some sure bets —...
freightwaves.com

OceanWaves: How Amazon aggregator Perch finds shipping capacity

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ OceanWaves Summit on Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: How Amazon aggregator Perch secures shipping capacity. DETAILS: Perch’s John Esborn explains to FreightWaves Senior Retail Analyst Andrew Cox how the company works to get capacity with ocean carriers as it continues to grow through acquiring Amazon sellers.
INDUSTRY
TODAY.com

13 luxe fashion staples you can find on Amazon — starting at $13

This article is sponsored by Amazon. Our editors independently selected these deals and items because we think you'll enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. It's no...
BEAUTY & FASHION
wfxb.com

There’s a Site That Will Help You Generate the Perfect Halloween Costume

Google wants to help you find the perfect Halloween costume this year! The company has a tool called the “Costume Wizard.” It debuted in 2019, but not a lot of people have heard of it. It’s got four different options that let you dial in the type of costume you want to wear. First, you choose your desired “Spookiness Level” on a scale from zero to 100. Then you choose between “classic” or “modern” costumes. There’s also button that lets you base everything on the top-trending costumes in your area, or the entire U.S. At the bottom, there’s another scale from zero to 100 that lets you choose your desired “Uniqueness.” If you mess with the settings, you’ll get all kinds of ideas.
INTERNET
domino

An Amazon Find Made This 80-Square-Foot Nursery’s Dresser–Changing Station Possible

To say that Anna Stoffels and her boyfriend, Timmy, enjoy small-space living is a bit of an understatement. When it was just them in their tiny Chicago apartment, the pair turned their 80-square-foot closet into their primary bedroom. As for the actual bedroom? They used that spot as a second entertaining area. “Having two living spaces just made the place feel bigger,” says Stoffels, a photo assistant and prop stylist. Then their daughter, Raleigh, came along. “Even before we thought about having a baby, we talked about how we would make it work in this apartment,” she says. The solution: Their now 4-month-old bundle of joy got dibs on their old digs, and the couple converted their bonus hangout area into a proper bedroom.
SHOPPING
wfxb.com

The Next Fashion Trend Might Be Digital Clothing

Stores simply photoshop the digital items onto a customer’s photos or videos to be posted onto social media. For kids, gamers, and social media users, the appeal is evident. But, for others, this may sound absurd. So, how much does a digital outfit cost? The prices at one store range from 25 dollar hats to hundreds of dollars for a dress.
APPAREL
Apartment Therapy

This $20 Amazon Find Turns Ice Into Festive Ornaments — and I’m Using It Ahead of the Holidays!

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. We’re at the point where it’s not too early to start thinking about the holidays. This is the time of year when I start gathering my home comforts that will get me through the fall and winter. The weighted blankets get stacked on a bench in my living room for easy access, and I pick up a giant canister of cocoa so I don’t have to keep going back to the store for more. I love making all of the cozy preparations, and even more than that, I love having my friends and family come over for a laid-back visit with dinner and drinks. One item I’ve picked up this year to make those gatherings even more festive is a four-piece set of Christmas Ornament Ice Molds by Tovolo.
SHOPPING
HGTV

30 Best Finds From Amazon's Holiday Deals

If you ask me, there's nothing more satisfying than getting your holiday shopping done early. Instead of stressing about long lines, even longer wish lists and an overstretched wallet, you can pick up gifts at a more leisurely pace. You'll also have a little extra time to track down those in-demand presents, which is especially important given the supply chain issues this year.
SHOPPING
wfxb.com

The Future of Fashion May be Virtual Outfits

In another amazing technological feat, one woman is looking to change the way fashion works with ‘virtual outfits’. For most of us, the idea of buying clothes that don’t exist seems absurd, but that’s not true for younger generations. They see the potential in virtual outfits that give people the ability to wear digitally generated clothes that don’t obey the laws of physics. Not only could you boost your social media following, but eventually it could become a way to dress your avatar when interacting in online games, meeting places, and more!
APPAREL
WDTN

Get these deals on popular beauty products now at Amazon

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The start of the fall season means sweaters, football, bonfires and everything pumpkin spice. However, as the leaves begin to change, the cold temperatures can also cause our skin and hair to become dry. So if you’ve noticed that summer glow fading or your hair needing […]
SKIN CARE
SPY

Amazon Launches New Grooming Deals You’ll Have to See to Believe

Just when we thought Amazon couldn’t get any better, they get better. From right now until this Friday, October 15th, you can save big on grooming at Amazon as part of their Holiday Beauty Haul Event. Just in time for the holidays! During this event, you can save big on some of SPY’s favorite men’s grooming brands like The Art of Shaving, Dove, PMD and more. From the best shampoos to the best razors every man should own, these deals will help you prep gifts for some of the best stocking stuffers you can buy this holiday season. Like, come on,...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy