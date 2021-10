Click here to read the full article. Fashion designer Carmen Marc Valvo, best known for his body-con evening wear, has been shedding property this year like last season’s cocktail dress. Valvo, who once hawked a line of home goods on QVC and designed a successful swimwear line for Victoria’s Secret, most recently sold his full-floor co-op unit at the Majestic, on New York’s Central Park West, for $8.5 million. Owned by Valvo since at least the late 1990s, the 3,370-square-foot spread was created by combining two units on the 28th floor into one luxurious two-bedroom a three-and-a-half-bath flat. Originally asking $9.95 million...

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO