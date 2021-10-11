CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys sideline report: Trevon Diggs ties a mortician’s assistant; JerryWorld sings Biz Markie

By Kristi Scales
Dallas News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrevon Diggs is tied with a former mortician’s assistant for a Cowboys’ team record. Thanks to his third quarter interception in the Cowboys’ 44-20 win over the Giants, Diggs is now the second Cowboy to record an interception in each of the first five games of the season. The first was Don Bishop who accomplished the feat in 1961. Bishop had an unusual offseason job during his NFL career as a mortician’s assistant.

