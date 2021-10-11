CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozrah, CT

Bozrah Board of Selectmen considers disbursement of potential government grant

By Mary Elizabeth Lang, Special to the Times
The Day
 3 days ago

On Thursday, Sept. 30, the Bozrah’s Board of Selectmen met in special session to discuss how to spend $400,000 in COVID-relief funds. The money was delegated to Bozrah under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021. This act allows for a series of grants and loans designed to help small businesses, health care centers, municipalities and schools across the country recoup some of the expenses incurred during the COVID pandemic and expand their ability to respond to future pandemics.

