ABAC, Valdosta State partner to support writing, communication grads

Writing and Communication majors at ABAC can boost their employment opportunities with a bachelor’s degree at ABAC and further studies at Valdosta State University. Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College

TIFTON, Ga. — A new partnership between Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and Valdosta State University ensures ABAC graduates a direct route to furthering their careers in writing and communication.

The partnership grants ABAC graduates who earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Writing and Communication fast-track consideration for application to the Master of Arts in Communication Arts program at VSU.

“We are very excited about this new relationship with Valdosta State’s Master of Arts in Communication Arts program,” Dr. Matthew Anderson, Dean of ABAC’s School of Arts and Sciences, said. “The program’s focus on both theory and applied skills makes it an excellent fit for the ABAC Writing and Communication B.S. majors who desire an advanced degree.

“We hope that by keeping our students in the region for their graduate studies they will be more likely to stick around thereafter and use their skills to help build our rural South Georgia communities.”

Applicants from ABAC who meet admission requirements will be evaluated for admission into VSU’s Master of Arts in Communication Arts program prior to the standard deadline.

Dr. David Nelson, Graduate Coordinator and Professor of Communication Arts at VSU, worked on behalf of VSU to establish the agreement.

“This is a great opportunity, and I look forward to growing this relationship," Nelson said.

Dr. Wendy Harrison, Department Chair for English and Communication at ABAC, believes the partnership will allow ABAC graduates to gain a step on their professional careers.

“We look forward to working with Dr. Nelson and the VSU faculty to provide this opportunity for our students,” Harrison said. “Our Arts and Sciences mission statement says that our goal is ‘to provide an educational foundation through student-focused teaching, engagement, and mentorship.’”

“This agreement provides a way for our students to build on this foundation to further achieve their personal and professional goals.”

For more information about the articulation agreement, interested persons can contact Harrison at (229) 391-4962 or wharrison@abac.edu.