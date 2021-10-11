Recall issued for rice baby cereal after it tested above the guidance for naturally occurring arsenic

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Butterball, LLC is recalling just over 14,000 pounds of ground turkey products that may be contaminated with blue plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Thursday. The FSIS said these products produced on September 28 are recalled: 2.5-lb. trays containing “farm to family BUTTERBALL all natural Ground Turkey” with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/18/2021, and timestamps from 2123 through 2302 printed on the packaging. 3-lb. tray containing “Kroger GROUND TURKEY” with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/17/2021, and timestamps from 2314 through 2351 printed on the packaging. Anyone who has purchased these products is urged to check their case codes and sell by dates. The products were shipped to stores nationwide, the service said. The company learned of the mistake after customers called complaining about the plastic. There have been no reported injuries from eating the product, but the FSIS said it is concerned about customers who have the contaminated product in their kitchens. If you have the recalled product, toss the turkey or return it to the place of purchase.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO