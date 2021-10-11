A Hallmark Channel movie filmed Christmas scenes at Norwich City Hall this past weekend

I have a love-hate relationship with Hallmark Christmas movies. On one hand, they are all predictable and have the same plot each time. On the other hand, they're cute and addicting. I have found myself sitting down on my couch with some egg nog and finding something to watch and the next thing I know it's some strong protagonist headed back to their small country home to deal with a family issue. They lay eyes on a long-lost crush from school to fall in love. Then towards the end, the protagonist must leave the small city and break the new loves heart. As we all begin to cry because love should win over anything, they come back together in the center of the city during a Christmas performance, kiss, and it snows. Deep down, you know I nailed 80% of the plot of these movies.

