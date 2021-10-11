CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, CT

A Hallmark Channel movie filmed Christmas scenes at Norwich City Hall this past weekend

Norwich Bulletin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORWICH - Decked in Christmas lights and boughs of holly, city hall set the scene Friday evening for a new Hallmark Channel movie currently in production in Norwich. Called “A Sugar Plum Christmas,” the made for television flick is the latest Hallmark holiday film to be shot in the city. Scenes in “Holiday for Heroes,” released in November 2020 and starring Audrey Brown and Matt Evans, also used the city as a primary backdrop last February.

