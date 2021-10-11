CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Holly, NC

Mount Holly asking residents to borrow money for recreation

Gaston Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMount Holly voters will decide in November whether to allow city government to borrow money to improve the city's parks and recreation amenities. If Mount Holly voters approve the plan, the city will be able to borrow $13,555,000 through the sale of bonds. The projects under consideration for funding include two bridges — one that would cross Fites Creek and connect Tuckaseege Park to the Riverfront subdivision, and another that would cross Dutchman's Creek and connect River Street Park to the Woodland Park neighborhood, said Mount Holly City Manager Miles Braswell.

