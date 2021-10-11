CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Dog the Bounty Hunter reportedly injured, leaving Brian Laundrie search temporarily

By Laura Morrison
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C5dZt_0cNuTopR00

**Related Video Above: Dog the Bounty Hunter shows up at the Laundrie family home.**

(WJW) — As the search for Brian Laundrie continues, one personality is reportedly leaving Florida due to an injury.

Last month, Duane Chapman, aka Dog the Bounty Hunter, joined the search for the man who is a person of interest after his fiancée, Gabby Petito, was found dead in Wyoming. Despite claims from critics that the reality TV star joined the fray to garner attention, Chapman has forged ahead, tracking supposed leads throughout Florida and beyond.

On Sunday, Chapman’s daughter Lyssa said on Twitter that while her father is not giving up on the search, he had to leave on “business.”

“Dad is headed back to Colorado temporarily to handle some business,” Lyssa said on Twitter. “(Remember, he was in Florida on his honeymoon). We are still actively searching for [Brian Laundrie], leaving a team in place in Florida. As always, whatever I can share with you, I will.”

This came as a reporter from WFLA, a FOX 8 sister station, said Chapman had injured his foot in the search.

Reporter Josh Benson did say however, that Chapman is leaving members of his team behind in Florida to continue the search.

Laundrie, who is wanted by authorities, was reported missing by his family last month after he had returned home from a cross-country trip without Petito.

Comments / 0

Related
CrimeOnline

Gabby Petito Crime Scene: Hiking Shoes Found Near Victim, Body was NOT Buried [Report]

A day after a Wyoming coroner announced that 22-year-old vlogger Gabby Petito died by strangulation, a former prosecutor opened up about the crime scene and what it shows. Helicopters with KSL-TV flew above the area where searchers found Petito’s body on September 19 and reportedly spotted a pair of hiker’s boots beside her unburied body. A reporter with the outlet said Gabby’s body may have possibly been covered with a blanket.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Wyoming State
State
Colorado State
Tyla

Gabby Petito's Chilling Last Text Message To Mum Revealed

The last text message sent by missing blogger Gabby Petito to her mum has been unsealed. Gabby has been missing since since 27th August after embarking on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Florida resident was reported missing two weeks later on 11th September. According to a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duane Chapman
Person
Josh Benson
Popculture

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star's Son Shares New Photo on the Hunt

Leland Chapman may have left his family's beloved series Dog the Bounty Hunter back in 2012, but he is still following in his father Duane "Dog" Chapman's footsteps. Chapman, who like his father is a bail bondsman and bounty hunter, recently gave fans an up-close look at his day job as he was on the hunt for criminals.
TV & VIDEOS
New York Post

Witness saw man ‘acting weird’ near where Petito’s body was found

Another “van life” camper believes she saw Brian Laundrie “acting weird” near the site where Gabby Petito’s body was discovered in Wyoming — and claims she tipped off the FBI to her remains. Jessica Schultz, a graphic designer who has been living in a camper for over four years, told...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wfla#Fox 8 Sister#Dog The Bounty Hunter#Wflajosh
The Independent

Brian Laundrie - update: Sister accused of lying about brother as Navy SEALs join Dog the Bounty Hunter

Brian Laundrie’s sister, Cassie, has been accused of lying on Good Morning America after her family’s lawyer, Steven Bertolino, confirmed that she spoke with her brother on 6 September during a camping trip in Fort DeSoto.New bodycam footage of the 12 August incident between Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie — only now released by the Moab police — reveals that Petito told officers that Mr Laundrie hit her.Meanwhile, Dog the Bounty Hunter claims he is ‘closing in’ on Mr Laundrie, and is “getting calls like crazy” providing him tips on the man’s whereabouts. The bounty hunter also revealed he...
TV & VIDEOS
hngn.com

Brian Laundrie's Parents Might Go Missing Next; Family Attorney Denies Any Knowledge on Client's Old Cellphone

Brian Laundrie's parents might go missing next as Dog the Bounty Hunter continues to look for Gabby Petito's fiancé, according to online spies. Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been chastised for remaining silent while Gabby is gone, as well as for failing to report Brian's disappearance until September 17, three days after they believe they last saw him go for a stroll at Carlton Reserve.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Ok Magazine

Duane 'Dog The Bounty Hunter' Chapman Claims 'Strangulation Is Not An Accident' Following Gabby Petito's Autopsy, Urges Brian Laundrie To Turn Himself In

Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman is voicing his reaction to the results of Gabby Petito’s autopsy. On Tuesday, October 12, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue revealed the 22-year-old's cause of death was a result of strangulation. During an interview with WFLA on Tuesday evening, the Dog the Bounty Hunter star expressed...
ANIMALS
nickiswift.com

What Brian Laundrie's Family Attorney Really Thinks About Dog The Bounty Hunter

Now that the body of Gabby Petito has been found, the search is on for her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, with whom Petito was in the midst of a cross-country road trip in their newly purchased van. That is, until Laundrie turned around and returned home — leaving Petito nowhere to be found. After her family reported her missing, authorities went to Laundrie's home, only for Laundrie's parents to give them the contact information for their attorney, CNN reports.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

Why Gabby Petito Got So Many Warnings About Brian Laundrie

From all outward appearances, Gabby Petito was living the dream life of a social media influencer when she embarked on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. She chronicled the couple's adventures on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram, where her followers can still admire aesthetically pleasing photos snapped during visits to scenic locations, like Mystic Hot Springs in Utah and the Monument Rocks landmark in Kansas.
CELEBRITIES
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

2K+
Followers
400
Post
290K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy