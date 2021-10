GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The executive director of ArtPrize says this year’s event, the first after a two-year absence, “could not have gone any better than it did.”. “This city was clamoring for something of this magnitude, and for it to get pulled off with the team we had was awesome,” said Craig Searer, who was hired in late March to lead ArtPrize, an international art competition in downtown Grand Rapids. “I thought the team and the city did an incredible job in pulling everything together in really a truly short amount of time.”

