CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Southwest Airlines flight woes continuing Monday

Daily Gate City
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthwest Airlines canceled hundreds more flights Monday after a weekend of major service disruptions. The Federal Aviation Administration took the unusual step of pushing back against Southwest’s explanation. (Oct. 11) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/9c8957d3208f46db901106503fdc7718.

www.mississippivalleypublishing.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

American Airlines and Southwest to defy Texas ban on COVID-19 vaccine mandates as lines harden, while Minnesota becomes latest hot spot

Two of the biggest employers in Texas, American Airlines Group and Southwest Airlines Co., said they would not follow the executive order signed by Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the Lone Star state, because as federal contractors, they are bound to comply with President Joe Biden's requirement.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

‘We’re Sorry’ Southwest Airlines Apologizes, Offers Explanation For Stranding Thousands

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Southwest Airlines apologized on Thursday for stranding tens of thousands of passengers starting last week and said it was working to make sure it doesn’t happen again. “There’s a lot to say about what happened over the last several days, but we’ll start with the most important message: we’re sorry,” the Dallas-based carrier said in a tweet. “Cancelling thousands of flights and displacing customers isn’t what we want for you, nor is it what you should expect from us.” In an online post, company President Mike Van de Ven expressed his regrets for what happened. “Let me begin with our...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Airlines#Breaking News#Ap Archive
Daily Mail

'They are lying': Tucker Carlson claims the Southwest Airlines chaos was due to pilots and air traffic control going on strike in protest at vaccine mandates - despite the airline and union saying the walkout rumors are not true

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday night claimed the Southwest Airlines chaos at the weekend was caused by pilots striking in protest against compulsory COVID-19 vaccines. The airline saw almost 2,000 flights cancelled, accounting for 23 per cent of their routes. Southwest blamed the weather, but was the only airline to face problems on such a scale - the second worst airline this weekend, American, saw two per cent of its flights cancelled.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
CBS Philly

Southwest Airlines Flights Appear To Be Getting Back To Normal After Operational Meltdown Stranded Thousands Of Passengers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Things appear to be getting back to normal at Southwest Airlines following an operational meltdown that stranded thousands of passengers. As of Tuesday, the airline has canceled 89 flights, or about 2% of its schedule. That follows hundreds of cancellations on Monday and nearly 2,000 cancellations over the weekend. The airline and its pilots have been clashing over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate and Southwest has confirmed staffing shortages.
LIFESTYLE
CBS Boston

American Eagle Jet Returns To Logan Airport After Bird Strike

BOSTON (CBS) – A plane on its way to Washington, D.C., from Boston was forced to return to Logan Airport when it hit a bird. The American Eagle flight operated by Republic Airways landed safely just after 7 p.m. Wednesday, moments after taking off. Flight 4696 landed without incident and returned to the gate where maintenance crews inspected the plane. There were 76 passengers and four crewmembers onboard the Embraer ERJ-175. There are no reported injuries. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Southwest CEO says Biden forced Covid vaccine mandate on them after days of flight chaos

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly has said that a vaccine mandate has been forced on the company by the Biden administration but that the demand for staff to get the shots has had “zero” effect on delays and cancellations in recent days. Mr Kelly told CNBC that he’s “never been in favour of corporations imposing that kind of a mandate – I’m not in favour of that, never have been. But the executive order from President Biden mandates that all federal employees and then all federal contractors, which covers all the major airlines, have to have a [vaccine mandate]...
INDUSTRY
CNN

He rented a 10-foot U-Haul truck and drove over 500 miles to get home after Southwest Airlines canceled thousands of flights

(CNN) — Russ Melchert and his wife flew from Kansas City, Missouri, to Dallas on Friday to watch his alma mater's football team play the next day at the Cotton Bowl. Melchert was set to return home at 12:35 p.m. Sunday from Dallas Love Field airport on a Southwest Airlines flight, but it was just one of thousands of flights canceled over the weekend due to air traffic control problems, limited staffing in Florida, and bad weather, Southwest said.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Best Life

Major Airlines Are Canceling Tons of Flights Right Now—Here's Why

Talk about a travel nightmare: Southwest Airlines canceled 1,800 flights over the weekend, stranding travelers and creating chaos in airport terminals and for customer service agents across the country, CNBC reports. And although Southwest's cancellations were the most widespread across the industry, it was far from the only airline nixing flights from its schedule. So why did it happen? Here's what we know, and what you should be aware of if you have travel plans in the coming months (yes, holiday flights included).
LIFESTYLE
Houston Chronicle

Just one major US airline is holding out against COVID vaccine mandate

Just one major American airline is letting unvaccinated employees continue to work and travel. Delta Airlines is the remaining holdout after Southwest announced Monday that it would mandate vaccines for its 54,000 employees following "a thorough review of President Biden's COVID Action Plan," which requires that companies with more than 100 employees have vaccine mandates or weekly testing.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy