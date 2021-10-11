Watch: Chipper Jones embarrassingly drops foul ball at Braves game
Chipper Jones may not have played in Game 3 of the NLDS between the Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves on Monday, but the Hall of Famer still committed a brutal error. Jones had a seat near the Braves dugout at Truist Park, and he had a chance to catch a routine pop foul in the top of the second inning. The former slugger was unable to make the play, resulting in a long stare from Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud. Here’s the embarrassing video:larrybrownsports.com
Comments / 5