Watch: Chipper Jones embarrassingly drops foul ball at Braves game

The firing of Cardinals Manager Mike Shildt came as a huge surprise to me. In his three full seasons as the team's skipper, Shildt took the Cardinals to the postseason each year. In 2019 the Cardinals made it all the way to the National League Championship Series and lost to the Washington Nationals, and later that year, Shildt was named the National League Manager of the Year — the first non-playing manager to do so.

MLB ・ 16 HOURS AGO