CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

A hit-and-run accident seriously injured a pedestrian in Hollywood (Los Angeles, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tQBNW_0cNuTheM00
A hit-and-run accident seriously injured a pedestrian in Hollywood (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report

On Saturday morning, a pedestrian was seriously injured following a hit-and-run accident in Hollywood.

The Los Angeles Police Department West Traffic Division’s detectives are searching for the driver of a white Mercedes-Benz that they believe was involved in the hit-and-run crash. Police believe that the car is a 2017-19 four-door white Mercedes C Class.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

A hit-and-run accident seriously injured a pedestrian in Hollywood

October 11, 2021

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Traffic
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Traffic
Nationwide Report

Woman died of her injuries after being struck by a shuttle bus in downtown Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

A 70-year-old California woman succumbed to her injuries after being involved in a pedestrian crash in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday night. The fatal auto-pedestrian accident took place at 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of 1st Street and Ogden Avenue. According to the investigation, the woman was in a marked crosswalk on Ogden when she was struck by a Ford F-550 shuttle bus that was making a left turn from 1st to Ogden.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nationwide Report

45-year-old David Curtis and 55-year-old Herbert Fernandez killed after a two-vehicle crash in Gramercy (Gramercy, LA)

45-year-old David Curtis and 55-year-old Herbert Fernandez killed after a two-vehicle crash in Gramercy (Gramercy, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 45-year-old David Curtis, of New Orleans, and 55-year-old Herbert Fernandez, of Springfield, as the two drivers who lost their lives after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in Gramercy.
GRAMERCY, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident#Mercedes C Class
Nationwide Report

Motorcyclist injured after a two-vehicle accident in east Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

On early Thursday, one person suffered injuries following a motorcycle accident in east Las Vegas. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place at 7:28 a.m. on East Russell Road at Palm Street. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Clark County school bus transporting children collided with the motorcycle for reasons that are yet to be known.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Mercedes-Benz
Nationwide Report

A car vs. motorcycle crash killed 1 person in Pomona (Pomona, CA)

A car vs. motorcycle crash killed 1 person in Pomona (Pomona, CA)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday morning, a man lost his life following a two-vehicle collision in Pomona. As per the initial information, the fatal incident took place at about 11:07 a.m. in the area of Garey Avenue and Philadelphia Street in which a motorcycle and a Sedan were involved.
POMONA, CA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy