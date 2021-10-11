A hit-and-run accident seriously injured a pedestrian in Hollywood (Los Angeles, CA) Nationwide Report

On Saturday morning, a pedestrian was seriously injured following a hit-and-run accident in Hollywood.

The Los Angeles Police Department West Traffic Division’s detectives are searching for the driver of a white Mercedes-Benz that they believe was involved in the hit-and-run crash. Police believe that the car is a 2017-19 four-door white Mercedes C Class.

