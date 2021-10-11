CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machine Gun Kelly + Travis Barker Parodied in Kardashian-Powered ‘SNL’ Sketch

By Philip Trapp
 4 days ago
Is that Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker on SNL?. No, it's not — but it is actors spoofing them. After all, celebrity socialite and social media star Kim Kardashian West hosted this past weekend's (Oct. 9) new episode of Saturday Night Live. Unsurprisingly, the long-running sketch comedy show couldn't...

Mashed

Here's What Travis Barker Really Eats In A Day

With their "Food Diaries: Bite Size" web series, Harper's BAZAAR gets all the dirt on what a typical day of eating looks like for many different celebrities, from musicians like Grimes to actresses like Awkwafina. The daily run-down looks dramatically different from person to person, with some favoring home-cooking while others dine out all the time, some preferring structured plans where they eat similar things on a regular basis and others approaching their daily nourishment with a more spontaneous attitude. One of the latest stars to share their typical diet is drummer Travis Barker, who most will know best from his many years with the band Blink-182 — although some reality television lovers may recognize him as Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend (via Us Weekly).
HollywoodLife

Kourtney Kardashian Steps Out With Travis Barker In Snakeskin Mini Coat & Boots After ‘SNL’ Spoof

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were seen leaving their NYC hotel as they made their way to NBC studios on Oct. 14. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have landed in New York City! Kourtney, 42, looked ultra-stylish as she stepped outside of her New York City hotel on Thursday, Oct. 14 in a mini coat-dress with a green snakeskin print. The Slytherin-approved ensemble (for you Harry Potter fans) included two large front pockets and a black belt to cinch the waist, which matched her to-the-knee leather boots with a platform sole.
Yardbarker

Kim Kardashian West on Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: 'I love their relationship'

Keeping Up with the Kardashians wrapped its seminal 20-season run on E! in June, but America's first family of reality television isn't going anywhere. Well, that's not entirely true. The Kardashian-Jenners are headed to Hulu under a multiyear deal announced last December. But the nature of the forthcoming Hulu series seems to be similar to what we've watched on E! since 2007.
The Independent

SNL: Kim Kardashian kisses Pete Davidson in ‘hilarious’ Aladdin sketch

The second episode of the new season of Saturday Night Live saw Kim Kardashian hosting and Halsey as the evening’s musical guest.Kardashian kicked off the show by delivering a monologue that many viewers on social media were quick to praise, with jokes about OJ Simpson, her family and Kanye West.Soon after, her Aladdin sketch with Pete Davidson earned more praise from viewers, with fans calling the sketch “hilarious” and another joking “it needs to come to Disney Plus.” A third Twitter user said: “SNL just hit a home run with this sketch.”The pair went for a magic carpet...
TVLine

SNL: Kim Kardashian's Suitors Include Jesse Williams, John Cena, Chris Rock in Bachelorette Parody — Watch Video

Kim Kardashian West had no shortage of celebrity suitors to choose from during Saturday Night Live‘s Bachelorette parody. The premise of The Dream Guy was simple: West’s Rochelle had to choose which seven men would advance to the next round of the competition — and the one guy who didn’t receive a rose token would be sent home burned alive. Among Rochelle’s potential mates were Chace Crawford (Gossip Girl, The Boys), Tyler Cameron (The Bachelorette), Blake Griffin (of the Brooklyn Nets), Chris Rock (SNL), Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy), John Cena (Peacemaker) and, um… Kyle Mooney’s Zeek.  Also in the mix was Dream Guy “producer” Amy Schumer, who accepted Rochelle’s token with “both of my holes.” So, who advanced to the next round? And who was sent into a fiery pit to burn for all of eternity? Press PLAY on the video above to find out. West’s SNL debut kicked off with a self-deprecating monologue that acknowledged her unlikely turn as master of ceremonies (watch here). What followed were a stream of self-referential sketches, including The People’s Kourt, in which Kim played her own sister, Kourtney. Grade West’s episode via the following poll, then drop a comment with your full review.
Rolling Stone

‘SNL’: Watch Kim Kardashian Roast Entire Family in Opening Monologue

Saturday Night Live‘s second episode of the season featured Kim Kardashian West making her hosting debut and roasting her entire family in the opening monologue. When talking about how her father inspired her in opening her eyes to racial injustice, Kardashian said: “It’s because of him I met my first Black person. Want to take a stab at who it was?” While acknowledging that it’s “weird” to remember who it was,” she added, “O.J. does leave a mark. Or several. Or none at all. I still don’t know.” Kardashian then took jabs at Kanye West and Caitlyn Jenner’s failed political campaigns, pretending...
HollywoodLife

Kris Jenner & Kim Kardashian Swap Lives With Aidy Bryant In Hilarious ‘SNL’ Sketch With Khloe

Kim Kardashian and Aidy Bryant initially swapped lives thanks to a magic clock in a ‘Freaky Friday’ inspired sketch that also included Kris Jenner and Khloe!. Kim Kardashian, 40, didn’t disappoint with her Saturday Night Live debut — and even had some family members on hand for some help! It started when Kim was having a heart-to-heart about her busy life with SNL cast member Aidy Bryant. Kim confessed that she felt she was “so busy” all the time, as Aidy appeared enamored with the reality stars’ life.
Popculture

'SNL': Kim Kardashian Roasts Her Family in Wild Hot Pink Outfit

Kim Kardashian made a few jokes about her family (and herself) during her opening monologue on tonight's episode of Saturday Night Live, featuring musical guest Halsey. In the monologue, the KUTWK star wasted no time making fun of herself and her family. She kicked things off by acknowledging the confusion around her hosting gig, noting, "I'm surprised to see me here too" while alluding to her infamous acting role in Disaster Movie.
Elle

Here's Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Showing All the PDA at Disneyland

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox may have a new interview out where they discuss their “very intense” romance in great detail from its fated beginning, but their friends and equally intense partners, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, gave the world to have an update on their relationship today, too. Barker posted an Instagram of him and Kardashian all over each other at Disneyland. His caption was a grim for a Disneyland PDA post: “I want your skull 💀,” he wrote.
98online.com

Machine Gun Kelly reacts to 'SNL' impression; teases “more guitar-heavy” new album

Machine Gun Kelly has joined the pantheon of celebrities who were impersonated on Saturday Night Live. This past weekend’s episode featured a sketch in which host Kim Kardashian West played her sister Kourtney as the judge in a court show called The People’s Kourt. In the middle of the skit, Kourtney introduces her “bailiff and best friends,” MGK and Megan Fox, played by SNL cast members Pete Davidson and Chloe Fineman.
The Independent

Kim Kardashian mocks her own company with ‘Skims for dogs’ SNL sketch

Kim Kardashian hosted the latest episode of Saturday Night Live, kicking off the show by delivering a monologue that included jokes about OJ Simpson, her family and Kanye West. Later, she appeared in spoof sketches of Disney’s Aladdin, and reality television shows The Bachelorette and The People’s Court. Another sketch on the show which was well-received by many viewers online saw Kardashian joke about her shape-wear company, Skims.Appearing in front of her company’s logo, Kardashian said: “Introducing new Skims shape wear for thick dogs,” while a dog appeared next to her wearing a Skims item. Later, other dogs...
