Emerging DeFi Fundraising Platform: AEGIS Launchpad Sets Date for Its IDO

By News BTC
NEWSBTC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeFi has become a popular alternative to traditional finance. Decentralized finance allows users to have maximum control over their assets, automates financial transactions, and eliminates intermediaries which are common in traditional finance. This explains why DeFi is widely adopted. However, there are inherent risks of losing funds in the DeFi...

