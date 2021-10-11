100 days until Hockey Day Minnesota
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tomorrow at 3:30 p.m, organizers will be raising the Hockey Day flag at Blakeslee Stadium to commemorate the countdown to the annual event. Hockey Day Minnesota was originated in 2007 by the Minnesota Wild to celebrate the game that has made Minnesota the “State of Hockey.” It is produced in partnership with Bally Sports North, Minnesota Hockey and the respective local community that serves as the host each year.www.keyc.com
