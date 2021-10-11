CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

Win Tix To 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction

By Z107.9
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. It’s once again time to celebrate the artists and musicians who have greatly contributed to the sounds of their respective culture. That’s right – The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will be welcoming another round of inductees right here in Cleveland, and this year’s list not only includes many top music icons, but there will also be a few events surrounding the big day that you definitely don’t wanna miss!

wzakcleveland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
State
Ohio State
City
Paris, OH
Cleveland, OH
Entertainment
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

Does ANTHRAX Belong In ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME? JOEY BELLADONNA Weighs In

In a new interview with Jeff Gaudiosi of MisplacedStraws.com, ANTHRAX singer Joey Belladonna was asked if he has ever thought about the possibility of his band one day being inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. He responded: "I've never had a discussion with anybody about it. I don't think anybody's even been... Maybe on their own time, they might have talked to someone or they had a discussion. I've never had any. Once in a while, I might have said to somebody, 'You wonder if, by the time your time is up, are you gonna get in?' And at the same time, what is the Hall Of Fame now? Sometimes I don't know… Like when they pick stuff, sometimes you've got the FOUR TOPS in there or an R&B band; there's all kinds of different genres [in there]. It's, like, 'Who's next?' And there's a lot of bands that we both can name that should be in there but are not. Who is worthy of it? That kind of stuff. I hate even thinking about that stuff. I mean, hell, RUSH just got in there not too long ago. I wouldn't even wanna put myself in that position to even compare anything.
MUSIC
People

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dead at 22: She 'Brightened up Any Room She Was in,' Producer J Maine Says

Emani 22, an R&B singer known for songs including "Feelings" and "Close," has died. She was 22. Emani died on Monday following a "tragic accident," her manager tells PEOPLE. "It is with heavy hearts that the family of Emani has confirmed her passing," a statement provided to PEOPLE reads. "They would like to share that although she fought courageously and the medical team went above and beyond doing everything in their power to aid in her recovery, on Monday, October 11th, Emani succumbed to the injuries she sustained after a tragic accident. At this time, Emani's family is asking for privacy to mourn and honor her life and memories."
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Rundgren
Person
Ll Cool J
Person
Teyana Taylor
Person
Billy Preston
Person
Tina Turner
Person
Randy Rhoads
Person
Kate Moss
Page Six

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters, 78, marries 43-year-old former driver

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is married for the fifth time at 78 — to a beautiful 43-year-old woman who was his driver. Waters announced on Instagram he has married Kamilah Chavis, whom he has been dating for around five years, posting a series of photos of the happy couple celebrating their wedding in the Hamptons, where he owns a mansion.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Beyoncé and Jay-Z make surprise appearance at London Film Festival

Beyoncé and Jay-Z made a rare public appearance together at the premiere of The Harder They Fall at BFI’s London Film Festival. The singer posted pictures with her rapper husband in the back of a car on Instagram, along with shots from the red carpet at the event. The pair...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Paris Fashion Week#Twitter#Instagram#Inductee#Cardi The Fam
HOT 97

RIP: R&B Singer Emani 22 Reportedly Dies In Car Crash

Emani 22 whose real name is Emani Johnson has reportedly passed away at age 22. According to reports, the singer passed away following a car crash. Rapper Bhad Bhabie wrote a message to her late friend via Instagram. “I don’t even know what to say…This doesn’t even feel real. I used to spend almost everyday with you,” she wrote. “You taught me so many things. You are my inspiration for many things (hair,nails, style, etc) my big sister. I’m gonna miss you so much.”
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Bossip

La La Anthony Says She Never Predicted Carmelo Creepin’ & Alleged Side Seed Spreading — ‘It Came Outta Nowhere’

La La Anthony is ready to start a whole new chapter in her life...if it wasn't already apparent! She's been focusing more on her acting career in the last few years, appearing in 'Power' as Keisha and now killing a new role and the 'BMF' series on Starz. It was no coincidence that she had been filling up her calendar, she finally revealed,  confirming she was trying hard to avoid rumors and chatter about her divorce from her ex Carmelo Anthony.
NBA
Complex

Bun B Shares Jay-Z’s Response When Pimp C Refused to Take Off Mink Coat For “Big Pimpin’” Video

By this point, the story of how Jay-Z and UGK’s “Big Pimpin’” came together is the stuff of rap legend, and it turns out Hov knew that at the time, according to Bun B. During an interview with B High ATL, Bun B broke down the story of the song from recording it to shooting the iconic video. As he’s explained before, it took quite a while before the artists were able to collaborate, with Jay and UGK refusing to travel from their respective states due to the tense atmosphere in hip-hop at the time. Bun said he gave the “best bars I got” to the record, while Pimp C famously delivered an 8-bar verse “and nothing more,” which Bun called “8 of the most iconic bars in history.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Outsider.com

‘Shameless’ Actor and Comedian Ricarlo Flanagan Dead at 40

Ricarlo Flanagan, known for his comedy and time as Davey on Shameless has died at the age of 40. He had most recently appeared in Room 104. Stu Golfman of KMR Talent spoke with Deadline about the passing of Flanagan. “Ricarlo was one of the nicest people I have ever met in my life and a joy to work for. He will be missed dearly.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee apologizes to fans as she delivers frustrating news

Good Morning America's Ginger Zee was set to celebrate some exciting news this month but has sadly been forced to give an update she wasn't expecting. The much-loved TV star and her fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of her heartfelt book, A Little Closer to Home, but now they'll have to wait longer.
CELEBRITIES
manofmany.com

Jay-Z’s ‘The Harder They Fall’ Ain’t Your Grandaddy’s Western

The first trailer for the Netflix Western The Harder They Fall has been unveiled and no surprises, it’s an all-out gunslinging ride through the Wild West. But despite playing out all the old tropes we’ve seen before, the Idris Elba and Regina King-led action blockbuster does things a little differently. New blood in an old genre? Don’t mind if we do.
MOVIES
93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Cleveland, OH
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B! Listen on your Amazon Echo. Enable WZAK in the Amazon Alexa app. Once enabled say “Alexa, play 9-3-1-W-Z-A-K.”

 http://WZAKCleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy