Hangin' with Winners: A Lifetime of Connections, Anecdotes and Lessons Learned with Ray Cole

As we’ve all tried to cope through a difficult, uncertain, and anxiety-inducing year (and then some), therapy has become more invaluable than ever. Of course, therapy is always invaluable, not just during a global pandemic. It’s an incredibly useful tool that everyone should consider if they feel they need a little help sorting through and working on their emotional and mental health (though not everyone has access to affordable therapy, which is an issue that also desperately needs addressing).

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 10 DAYS AGO