Hangin' with Winners: A Lifetime of Connections, Anecdotes and Lessons Learned with Ray Cole

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRay Cole ('77) will be giving a presentation about his new book, Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. in Heelan Hall 098. Ray is a hall of fame broadcaster whose career spans five decades. As President and COO of Citadel Communications Company, Ray has held leadership roles on the boards of the ABC-TV Affiliates Association, National Association of Broadcasters, Television Bureau of Advertising and Broadcasters Foundation of America. He has been recognized for his leadership in the broadcasting industry and his contributions to the community at large.

