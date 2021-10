You know who had a chance to go to the Texas A&M vs. Alabama game and said, “No thanks. I’m good”?. As is the case every year, I try to go to at least one Texas A&M game a year. As a graduate it seems like a fun thing to do. My dad – old Army Bill, class of 1964 – is a big-time Aggie. I respect that, plus I think that the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band is the best thing going. If you haven’t seen them, You Tube it.