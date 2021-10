In an article, Euractiv showed that the long-awaited technical report on the Farm-to-Fork Strategy was ready to be published in January 2021. Copa and Cogeca regrets this delay, as the only study on the subject was American. This JRC report, could also have allowed the European Parliament and the Council, to have had preliminary discussions on the impact of the Farm-to-Fork and Biodiversity targets based on concrete data, even considering the limitations of the JRC study. The European agricultural community was also never informed nor consulted during the whole process.

AGRICULTURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO