Reid on Chiefs loss: 'It's not just one position'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid spoke with the media on Monday. Following is a transcript of his remarks. OPENING STATEMENT: “I don’t really have anything on injuries as of today, but yesterday after I had a chance to meet with you, we found out that (Ben) Niemann had cleared out of the concussion protocol. So, he’s OK to go. Other than that, everything is good as far as the injuries go up to this point. So, I’ll get you informed on it after we get everybody in. As far as the game goes, I think I have similar thoughts to after the game. Defensively, there were some good things with some of our young guys. I thought we did a better job in the red zone. I think there’s room to improve, obviously, but I think some of these young guys getting the experience they did, when we get some of the other guys back it’s going to help us down the road. I thought the guys played hard and aggressive, and we keep challenging. That’s a positive thing as we grow. Then, offensively, again I liked some of the things that went on there. Again, a ton of room to improve, but we were able to move the ball efficiently. I thought Pat (Mahomes) had an outstanding game with five touchdowns. He had the one where he was pressured and had the interception after having his arm hit. Then, I thought there were a lot of individuals that played really well. Again, like the defense, I think the more our offensive line plays together, the better they’re going to continue to get. The fact that Clyde (Edwards-Helaire) was able to get another 100-yard game I think was a positive thing. Obviously, Tyreek (Hill) with his game was tremendous too. But all in all, we have plenty of room to improve as a team, whether it’s special teams, offense or defense. But we’ve got to keep pounding like we have been in practice to work to get better. Then, we’ve got a good team coming in here, so we know that and we’ve got to have a good week of preparation for that. Time’s yours.”

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO