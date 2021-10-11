CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ted Cruz spreads baseless claim about Southwest Airlines debacle

By Jay R. Jordan
MySanAntonio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJunior Sen. Ted Cruz joined the fray of conservative voices spreading misinformation about why more than 3,000 Southwest Airlines flights were canceled over the weekend. The Dallas-based airline received backlash from thousands of customers whose flights were delayed or outright nixed, and pundits and politicians used a weak response from the airline to spread the GOP's agenda against vaccine mandates.

Daily Mail

Ted Cruz fires back at Jen Psaki's 'snarky comment' that he is a 'world-renowned business, travel, and health expert' and says he has proof there was a air traffic controller 'sick out' over vaccine mandates

Ted Cruz shot back at Jen Psaki after she mockingly called him a 'world-renowned business, travel and health expert,' and claimed to have been told by a 'senior source in aviation' that a recent onslaught of flight cancelations were the result of vaccine mandates. Asked in a daily briefing about...
U.S. POLITICS
mediaite.com

Psaki Mocks Ted Cruz, Calls Him a ‘World-Renowned Business, Travel, and Health Expert’

On Sunday night Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) baselessly blamed the hundreds of canceled Southwest Airlines flights on the company’s imposition of a Covid-19 vaccine mandate on its employees. The company’s CEO has said he is personally opposed to the mandate, but that his hand has been forced by the Biden administration policy requiring companies such as Southwest that do business with the federal government vaccinate their employees.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Ted Cruz tries (and fails) to exploit Southwest Airlines troubles

Southwest Airlines did not have a good weekend. A combination of some weather disruptions and air-traffic-control issues in Florida cascaded into hundreds of delayed and canceled flights. Ordinarily, this wouldn't be especially notable. By Tuesday, the mess was largely resolved; stranded passengers were rebooked; Southwest's CEO issued an apology; and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Jimmy Kimmel Taunts Sen. Ted Cruz For Leading GOP's Latest 'Imaginary Crisis'

Jimmy Kimmel mocked Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) for creating an “imaginary crisis” over Southwest Airlines, which has been struggling with hundreds of flight delays and cancellations. The airline and the pilots’ union have said the problems were caused by factors that include weather, air traffic control, technological issues and the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

'They are lying': Tucker Carlson claims the Southwest Airlines chaos was due to pilots and air traffic control going on strike in protest at vaccine mandates - despite the airline and union saying the walkout rumors are not true

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday night claimed the Southwest Airlines chaos at the weekend was caused by pilots striking in protest against compulsory COVID-19 vaccines. The airline saw almost 2,000 flights cancelled, accounting for 23 per cent of their routes. Southwest blamed the weather, but was the only airline to face problems on such a scale - the second worst airline this weekend, American, saw two per cent of its flights cancelled.
TRAFFIC
Wisconsin Examiner

Doubling down on division and resentment, GOP takes a political risk

Pushing for a wolf massacre and an open season on sandhill cranes; attacking school board members and trying to force schools to drop COVID safety measures; bringing Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) to Madison and then moving his speech because of the University of Wisconsin’s “Marxist COVID mandates”. What are Republicans and their so-called conservative allies […] The post Doubling down on division and resentment, GOP takes a political risk appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KTLA

Southwest Airlines canceled flights spark unsupported ‘sickout’ claims blaming vaccine mandates

When Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2,000 flights over the weekend, citing bad weather and air traffic control issues, unsupported claims blaming vaccine mandates began taking off. Conservative politicians and pundits, including Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, alleged the flight disruptions resulted from pilots and air traffic controllers walking off their jobs or calling […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Beaumont Enterprise

Southwest to comply with Biden vaccine order over Abbott ban

Southwest Airlines Co. will follow President Joe Biden's mandate requiring employees be vaccinated against coronavirus over an order from the Texas governor blocking such actions. The Dallas-based carrier's decision Tuesday comes as corporate America has been caught between a White House measure requiring federal contractors to mandate vaccinations and Texas...
INDUSTRY
crossroadstoday.com

Senator Ted Cruz visits Victoria Community Center

VICTORIA, Texas – On Tuesday, Oct. 12, Senator Ted Cruz shared his thoughts on Governor Greg Abbott banning vaccine mandates in Texas. According to Senator Cruz, he and his family are fully vaccinated, but he believes Texans should have their individual freedom when it comes to health care decisions. “I’m...
VICTORIA, TX
Daily Beast

Ted Cruz & Co. Promote Nonexistent Anti-Vax Airline ‘Strike’

Republican senators and congressmen who have railed against vaccine mandates rushed to praise a protest by airline workers who were resisting getting the shot. There’s just one slight problem: There’s no evidence it actually exists. Over the past few days, right-wing anti-vaxxers and the likes of Sens. Ted Cruz and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

What we know about Southwest Airlines operations meltdown, canceled flights

Southwest Airlines’ operational issues were still unresolved Monday after it canceled more than 2,000 flights over the weekend. The Dallas-based airline blamed widespread cancellations on air traffic control problems, limited staffing and bad weather. The company on Twitter told affected customers to attempt re-booking on the Southwest website. Hundreds of...
DALLAS, TX
Washington Post

America is shorthanded in foreign affairs. Thanks, Ted Cruz.

This is a troubled time around the world. The pandemic has strained many governments, closing borders and threatening economies; authoritarianism is on the march; conflicts bring misery in Yemen and Ethiopia and elsewhere. It is not a good time for the United States to be shorthanded in foreign affairs. Yet...
U.S. POLITICS

