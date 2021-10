Say what you want about Josh Allen, but the man can certainly throw a football. The Kansas City Chiefs are finding that out the hard way this evening. After the Chiefs used a bunch of creativity pre-snap to take the lead in the second quarter, Allen and the Bills came right back down the field. It would be Emmanuel Sanders on the receiving end of one of the best throws you will see if not this weekend, this year:

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO