Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Wall Street on track for a winning week on strong earnings. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose more than 200 points Friday, one day after the 30-stock benchmark broke a four-session losing streak with a surge of 534 points, or nearly 1.6%. Dow stock Goldman Sachs rose more than 2% in Friday's premarket after reporting quarterly earnings and revenue that crushed estimates. Strong investment banking and trading results boosted the numbers. Bank earnings this week have been strong.

STOCKS ・ 2 HOURS AGO