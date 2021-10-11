CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'White Sox Dave' Confronts John Cusack Over His Team Loyalty And Actor Jaws Back

By Ron Dicker
HuffingtonPost
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Cusack defended himself when a Barstool Sports employee accused him of being a fair-weather Chicago White Sox fan at a Sox playoff game on Sunday. (See the video below.) Cusack, an Illinois native perhaps known more as a supporter of the crosstown Cubs, has previously said he cheers for both teams. He also starred in the movie “Eight Men Out,” which is about White Sox players embroiled in a gambling scandal during the 1919 World Series.

