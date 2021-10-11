CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business owner in Roanoke empowering community, building unity amid coronavirus pandemic

By Hazelmarie Anderson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The pandemic affected everyone in different ways. For one Roanoke small business owner, Kat Pascal, she felt a sense of urgency to help her community. “In my stomach, in my heart, I kept feeling this need that there were other women out there, other Latinas in particular, to find a community and to find a way to kind of continue to empower and encourage each other, so we can get through this,” said Pascal.

#Latinas Network#Hispanic#Latino#Dream Dance

