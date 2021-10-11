CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Homeowner in Poolesville, Md., fatally shoots man he claims was an intruder, police say

By Dan Morse
Washington Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA homeowner in Poolesville fatally shot a man inside his home Monday morning as he was on the phone with 911 reporting a burglary, Montgomery County police said. Around 9 a.m., the homeowner called the county’s Emergency Communications Center (ECC) to report that a man was trying to break into his home in the 18000 block of River Road, which runs through Montgomery’s relatively spread-out western area.

