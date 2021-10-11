Kings' Marvin Bagley: Expected to sit Monday
Bagley (knee) is expected to sit out Monday's preseason game against the Trail Blazers. Bagley was held out of practice over the weekend due to soreness in his right knee, and he's listed as "doubtful" on the Kings' initial injury report. After starting the Kings' exhibition opener, Bagley came off the bench against the Clippers on Wednesday, finishing with nine points (4-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-4 FT) and four rebounds in 20 minutes.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0