Patriots' N'Keal Harry: One catch in Week 5

Harry was on the field for 22 of a possible 64 snaps on offense in Sunday's 25-22 win over the Texans, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports. In the process, Harry caught one of his two targets for nine yards. As long as the 2019 first-rounder continues to be out-snapped by Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, his fantasy value will remain limited. That said Harry's role could grow in the coming weeks if any of the aforementioned trio misses time as the season progresses.