Devils' Miles Wood: Dealing with lower-body injury

The New Jersey Devils announced that second-year defenseman Ty Smith is going to miss the entire preseason with an injury. This is obviously not ideal, as the left side of the defense doesn’t necessarily have a lot of depth. It’s better after the team traded for Ryan Graves in the offseason and for Jonas Siegenthaler last season. They traded away Will Butcher to the Buffalo Sabres which takes away some of the depth, but there are other options.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO