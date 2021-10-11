CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Devils' Miles Wood: Dealing with lower-body injury

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Wood is questionable against the Blackhawks on Friday after sustaining a lower-body injury, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports. Wood ended the 2021-22 campaign bogged down in a six-game pointless streak and may have to wait a little longer before he can finally get back on the scoresheet. Wood's injury could see Marian Studenic crack the 23-man roster for the start of the season, with the youngster also in line to take Wood's bottom-six spot if needed.

