CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Pistons' Chris Smith: Out once again

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Smith (knee) will not play Monday against Memphis. Smith continues to work back from surgery on his left knee but is yet to be cleared for contact. It's unclear when the two-way signee could return to game action.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Ben Simmons Has Dated More Women Than He Has Made 3-Pointers In The NBA

Even in a time when we talk about Kyrie Irving not showing up to Nets games or Russell Westbrook turning the ball over 15 times in under 30 minutes, Ben Simmons is still the most scrutinized guard in the NBA. Everybody seems to have a take on the former first-overall...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pistons
Larry Brown Sports

Austin Rivers had awesome reaction to Lakers roster move

Austin Rivers has been traded a total of five times in his NBA career, and there was a brief moment this week where the veteran guard thought he was on the move again. The Los Angeles Lakers signed undrafted rookie guard Austin Reaves to a contract on Monday. When Rivers saw Shams Charania of The Athletic report the news, he had to do a double-take. Rivers explained in a funny Instagram comment that he thought he read his own name and “was going to have to pack again.”
NBA
The Spun

Lakers Reportedly Waiving Notable Shooting Guard

The start of the 2021-22 NBA regular season is in just six days and teams are busy at work trying to finalize their rosters. The Los Angeles Lakers inched a step closer to that goal by making their first major cut of the preseason on Wednesday. According to Jovan Buha...
NBA
The Spun

Michael Jordan Names The 1 Athlete Who Intimidates Him

Legendary NBA star Michael Jordan was never intimidated by someone else on the basketball court. The golf course, though, is a different story. The six-time NBA champion recently admitted in an interview with Stephen Curry that he got a little intimidated at the Ryder Cup. Jordan, an avid golf fan,...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
RealGM

James Harden Suggests He Won't Sign Extension With Nets To Become Free Agent In 2022

James Harden explained why he's taking his time on making a decision on whether he will sign a contract extension with the Brooklyn Nets before the season starts. "You know, I think over the course of my career I've never been a free agent before, so I've always just been loyal and just signed it, you know, the contract extension," said Harden to Malika Andrews. "Just being there, being there, being there. I just want to take my time with it. It would be very, very difficult to leave here, or to even leave Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving.
NBA
bleachernation.com

New Lakers Coach John Lucas III Wants to Make LeBron James Pay for Dunking Over Him

Like every Chicago fan, I find myself thinking about the point guard who helped the Bulls become one of the best teams in the league in the early 2010s far too often. The former NBA journeyman has joined the Los Angeles Lakers coaching staff after gaining previous experience with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He will look to help head coach Frank Vogel lead the Lakers to their second championship in three seasons … and he will also look to give LeBron James some payback.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

ESPN Removes Jay Williams From "NBA Countdown"

ESPN is undergoing a massive overhaul of its basketball coverage. Since audio of long-time NBA reporter and The Jump host, Rachel Nichols, using disparaging language while talking about former ESPN employee, Maria Taylor, surfaced a couple months ago, the network has been scrambling to solve their basketball issue. Removing Nichols...
NBA
The Spun

Breaking: Cardinals Make Decision On DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins’ status for the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 3 game has reportedly been decided. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the All-Pro wide receiver is officially a go for Sunday afternoon’s game. The Cardinals are set to take on the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Hopkins was listed as questionable...
NFL
Popculture

Colin Kaepernick Shares Big Update on NFL Comeback

Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
NFL
The Spun

The Seahawks Signed A New Quarterback On Wednesday

Last week, the Seattle Seahawks learned that Russell Wilson would have to miss an extended period of time due to a finger injury. With him out for at least the next month, the front office has decided to bring in another quarterback as an insurance policy. On Wednesday, the Seahawks...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Ben Simmons’ Reason For Returning To 76ers Revealed

The holdout in the City of Brotherly Love has officially come to an end. On Monday night, it was announced that Ben Simmons returned to the Wells Fargo center to rejoin his teammates on the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons has been mentioned in several trade rumors over the past few months...
NBA
The Spun

Cowboys Have Notable Addition To Thursday Injury Report

The Dallas Cowboys already listed a handful of key players on their initial injury report this week, and unfortunately, it appears the hits keep on coming. On Wednesday, cornerback Trevon Diggs, running back Ezekiel Elliott, and defensive end Randy Gregory were listed on Dallas’ injury report. Roughly 24 hours later, the Cowboys added left tackle Tyron Smith to that list.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy