Chiefs' Darrel Williams: In line for starting role

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Williams is likely in line for a starting role after Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered a sprained MCL in Sunday's loss to the Bills, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Williams entered Sunday's game after Edwards-Helaire went down, and he recorded five carries for 27 yards while hauling in three of five targets for 18 yards. While Edwards-Helaire's injury isn't as serious as the team initially feared, he's still slated to miss time. As a result, Williams should be the lead back with Jerick McKinnon also on hand as the Chiefs prepare for a favorable matchup against Washington in Week 6.

