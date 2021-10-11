Chiefs' Darrel Williams: In line for starting role

Backup running backs are in the spotlight this week, as several handcuffs will be among the top Week 6 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds. Devontae Booker and Darrel Williams stand out after particularly nasty injuries to Saquon Barkley and Clyde Edwards-Helaire, respectively, but second-stringers Rhamondre Stevenson, Khalil Herbert, Alex Collins, Samaje Perine, and AJ Dillon also stepped up this week just in time for the byes. Streamers will be important this time of year, which is why plenty more WRs (Marquez Callaway), TEs (Hunter Henry), and QBs (Carson Wentz) will be added after waivers clear around 4-5 a.m. ET on Wednesday mornings in ESPN and Yahoo leagues.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO