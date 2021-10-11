CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts-Ravens Betting Preview: Odds, Lamar Jackson Prop Pick For ‘Monday Night Football’

NESN
 3 days ago

Colts +7 (-105) | Ravens -7 (-115) Total: 46.5 Over (-110) Under (-110) Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Colts +7000 | Ravens +1200. I’ve got my eyes on a prop for Monday night, and it includes Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. One thing that’s gone unnoticed this season with Baltimore’s start is how well Jackson is throwing the football down the field. It’s not about comparing Jackson to other elite throwers in the league. Instead, it makes more sense to compare his performance to previous seasons.

CBS Baltimore

‘Keep Striving For Greatness’: Lamar Jackson Appears On Steve Harvey’s Show To Encourage A 12-Year-Old Boy Helping Single Parents Get Diapers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fresh off his incredible performance against the Indianapolis Colts, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson appeared on Steve Harvey’s talk show Wednesday to encourage a young boy who has raised more than $45,000 to help his community. Harvey had 12-year-old Cartier Carey on “STEVE On Watch” to highlight the boy’s efforts with Kids 4 Change 757, a nonprofit Carey started to sell lemonade and use the proceeds to buy and distribute diapers to single parents in the Newport News, Virginia area. After Carey listed Jackson, Tom Brady and Michael Vick among his favorite NFL players, Harvey had the boy turn around...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston: As long as Ravens have QB Lamar Jackson, they’ll always have a chance to win | COMMENTARY

After five games, it’s hard to tell how good the Ravens might be. Their defense is a mess largely because of poor tackling. It’s hit or miss with the offense, especially up front, because they have struggled in both pass protection and run blocking. But here is the one constant about the 2021 Ravens: As long as quarterback Lamar Jackson is on the field, they have a chance to win. Regardless of ...
NFL
National football post

Chargers Ravens Betting Pick, Props, Trends

The Los Angeles Chargers are red hot against the spread and dominating any ATS trend you can find right now. Justin Herbert is playing at an extremely high level, currently 5th out of all quarterbacks in EPA per play. They are 6-0 ATS in their lasts six games against AFC...
NFL
talesbuzz.com

Monday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 5 Colts-Ravens single-game tournaments

The Ravens are hosting the Colts on Monday Night Football to close out Week 5. Lamar Jackson and Co. are eyeing a fourth straight win against an injury-depleted Colts squad that will be without key pieces on both sides of the ball. Several sportsbooks opened the Ravens as seven-point home favorites, while opening totals ranged from 47-50. Ultimately, the viable DFS lineup options seem few and far between, but our FanDuel single-game picks try to differentiate with two secondary Colts “pass-catchers.”
NFL
NESN

