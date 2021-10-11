As some experts predict a cooldown, here's how much momentum KC's housing market has

The red-hot housing market during the Covid-19 pandemic may be driven more by long-term demographic trends — and that has pitted different generations against each other. Despite millennials being the biggest single generation in the housing market, buyers are increasingly older. The median age of someone who has bought a home in the past year was 44 in 2019, up from 40 in 2009, according to new Zillow research. That was driven in part by buyers who are 60 years or older, whose share of buyers had risen from 16% in 2009 to 24% in 2019 — a 47% increase. The share of buyers age 18 to 39 actually fell from 48% during that time to 42%, a 13% decrease.

REAL ESTATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO