As some experts predict a cooldown, here's how much momentum KC's housing market has

By 42288,40644
bizjournals
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEighteen months after Covid-19 was officially declared a pandemic, residential real estate markets nationwide have been breaking records month over month. Inventory is the tightest it's ever been, and household formation among millennials and low interest rates have put the market into overdrive. Here's how the local residential scene compares with the nation's hottest housing markets.

Will the Valley’s housing market crash in 2022? Real estate experts weigh in

(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Lennar and Meritage Homes.) Despite nagging labor and supply shortages, homebuilders are still quite bullish on their Valley construction plans for 2022. Indeed, homebuilders have spent $5.045 billion for 813 land purchase deals in the region over the past 12 months, according to research conducted...
Baby Boomers and Millennials are competing for homes. Guess who has the upper hand?

The red-hot housing market during the Covid-19 pandemic may be driven more by long-term demographic trends — and that has pitted different generations against each other. Despite millennials being the biggest single generation in the housing market, buyers are increasingly older. The median age of someone who has bought a home in the past year was 44 in 2019, up from 40 in 2009, according to new Zillow research. That was driven in part by buyers who are 60 years or older, whose share of buyers had risen from 16% in 2009 to 24% in 2019 — a 47% increase. The share of buyers age 18 to 39 actually fell from 48% during that time to 42%, a 13% decrease.
Prices continue to rise—here's what's getting the most expensive

Consumers are paying a little bit more for just about everything than they did a month ago, and significantly more than they did for the same goods in 2020. The consumer price index, which measures changes in how much Americans pay for certain goods and services, rose 0.4% in September, the Labor Department reported Wednesday, driven largely by increases in food, shelter and gasoline. Year-over-year, prices increased 5.4%, the largest jump since January 1991.
Where Zillow says home prices are headed in 2022

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. While the housing market is still very much a seller’s market, things are clearly shifting a bit. More homes are coming on the market, and we’ve seen a big decline in the number of bidding wars.
Today's Tight Housing Market Is Already Overbuilt, One Analyst Says

"There is a downward trajectory of population growth, household formation as well, that's really going to undermine the need for what's built," said Dennis McGill of Zelman & Associates. The supply of homes for sale at the end of August totaled 1.29 million units, down 1.5% from July and down...
WNY's hot real estate market sees slight cooldown

Emily Cornwell has been in the real estate business for six years. As an associate broker with Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, she’s about to list a home in Buffalo’s Parkside neighborhood. She says it’s still a great time to be selling your house. "It’s definitely a seller’s market,” she...
Real Estate Marketing Has Changed in 2021 - Here's How

2020 is in the rearview mirror, but despite the desperation of individuals and businesses to return to some kind of normalcy, 2021 is still a dangerous, uncertain landscape for both companies and buyers. With the virus still mutating and new variants spreading, causing events to be canceled and stores to close, there are questions about how viable the real estate market is and will be for the foreseeable future.
Here’s how much mortgage debt the average Georgia resident has

The COVID-19 pandemic fueled a surge in demand among homebuyers that is only now beginning to show signs of slowing. This historic demand coincided with low borrowing costs, limited housing inventory, and labor and materials bottlenecks that have been hampering new construction. These factors have pushed home values to all time highs, forcing many buyers to take on mortgages that put them deep in debt.
Experts predict a paint shortage in the U.S.—here's where to buy it before it sells out

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. There's been no shortage of, well, shortages over the last year. The latest to add to the list? Paint. According to Sherwin-Williams' CEO John Morikis, the industry is struggling to keep up with high demand after Hurricane Ida halted production of some of the key chemicals and resins needed to make paint. "The persistent and industry-wide raw material availability constraints and pricing inflation...have worsened, and we do not expect to see improved supply or lower raw material pricing in our fourth quarter as anticipated," he said.
