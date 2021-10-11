CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple to Build New Regional HQ in Los Angeles – Report

By Sheryl Sheth
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, technology giant Apple, Inc. (AAPL) announced a plan to build its new regional headquarters at the border of Los Angeles and Culver City, according to CNBC. This comes after the company announced in April its intention to hire around 3,000 people in the region by 2026. At the time, Apple said that it aims to hire around 20,000 people in the U.S. over the next five years and will spend around $430 billion. Shares closed at $142.90 on October 8.

