One of the most noticeable patterns in nearly all of the world’s stock markets is that they tend to rise between the end of October and April. They then often range or drop in the summer months. This is where the ‘Sell in May, and go away’ saying comes from. At the moment investors are expecting a Fed taper announcement for November and this could weigh on stocks in the near term. However, the strong seasonal pattern for the Russell 2000 is worth being aware of.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO