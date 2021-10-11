Cheese Curd Burger Patties
What was once simply an April Fool's Day joke is about to become a reality as the Curderburger officially makes its way to Culver's. For one day only, Culver's will be serving up a cheesy creation called the Curderburger. Timed to consider with National Cheese Curd Day on October 15, 2021, the new burger consist of the brand's existing Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a breaded cheese patty made up of yellow and white cheddar cheese curds.www.trendhunter.com
