Cheese Curd Burger Patties

By Katherine Pendrill
TrendHunter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat was once simply an April Fool's Day joke is about to become a reality as the Curderburger officially makes its way to Culver's. For one day only, Culver's will be serving up a cheesy creation called the Curderburger. Timed to consider with National Cheese Curd Day on October 15, 2021, the new burger consist of the brand's existing Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a breaded cheese patty made up of yellow and white cheddar cheese curds.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheese Curds#Cheddar Cheese#Food Drink#Curderburger#Culver#National Cheese Curd Day#Deluxe Butterburger
