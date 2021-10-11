Cheese Curd Burger Patties

Fresh out of the cheesemaking vats, cheese curds squeak when you bite ‘em and they have a milky, mild flavor that’s hard to resist. Traveling anywhere near the scads of dairies in surrounding farmlands, Chicagoans will pull off the road for bags of the little nubbins to eat out of hand. They’re hugely popular in restaurants and bars, too, coated in batters and deep fried, or they can be topped with French fries and a thick blanket of gravy in variations on the classic Québécois poutine. You’ll find curds menued from Prairie Grass Café on the North Side, to The Duck Inn on the South Side, where they come with housemade Bloody Mary ketchup and hoppy mayonnaise sauces, a throwback to Chef Kevin Hickey’s college Sundays in Wisconsin, “eating fried curds with a Bloody Mary that always came with a beer back.”

RECIPES ・ 9 DAYS AGO