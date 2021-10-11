CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stellantis to rationalise plants in Turin in Italian operation overhaul

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
MILAN, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Stellantis (STLA.MI)will move the assembly line of its Grugliasco plant to nearby Mirafiori in Turin, the French-Italian carmaker said on Monday, in a bid to increase efficiency.

Stellantis will assign Mirafiori a new electrified platform to build Maserati sedans between 2022 and 2024, making Turin, where it already produces the electric 500, the group's hotspot for electrification in Italy.

Future production of the electric 500 is also confirmed in Turin, Stellantis added in a statement, after presenting the plan in Rome to the industry and labour ministers and unions.

All 1,100 workers and functions in Grugliasco will move to Mirafiori by 2024 with no overall impact on jobs in the area, the group said without giving details about what happens to the Grugliasco site after that date. Assembly operations will move immediately.

Grugliasco, where Stellantis makes some Maserati models, is just four km from Mirafiori. Its workers have often moved between the two sites based on production needs.

The plan marks a new step in Stellantis' effort to overhaul its production in Italy, which has been under scrutiny for costing more than elsewhere in Europe since the group was formed at the beginning of this year through the merger of Fiat Chrysler and France's PSA.

In June, Stellantis decided to base production at Melfi, its largest facility in the country, on a single enhanced line that will merge two existing ones with unchanged capacity. It will build four medium-segment electric vehicles, of different brands, from 2024.

It also said in July it would build one of its three European battery factories in Italy, at the Termoli site, which currently makes internal combustion engines.

Industry Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said in a statement that there was an ongoing "huge effort" to support the Termoli gigafactory initiative with public funds.

The Independent

Merkel backs dialogue with Poland over tensions with EU

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday that Poland s European Union partners need to step away from confrontation and instead talk to the government in Warsaw to seek solutions to the difficulties in their relationship.Last week, Poland's Constitutional Tribunal ruled that Polish laws take precedence over those of the 27-nation EU, which Poland joined in 2004. The ruling further escalated lingering tensions over democratic standards between the country’s right-wing nationalist government and Brussels institutions. Asked during a visit to Brussels whether Europe should quickly take tougher action, Merkel said EU members “have the obligation always to try to find...
POLITICS
Reuters

China Evergrande owes $28 mln for Changchun land, city govt says

BEIJING, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Heavily indebted property developer China Evergrande Group (3333.HK)owes the equivalent of $28 million for land in the northeastern city of Changchun it bought in June, municipal authorities said. Evergrande bought the land through local developer Changchun Jitao Real Estate Development Co for 601 million yuan...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Cyprus: ExxonMobil to gauge gas field size in 6-8 weeks

Drilling by ExxonMobil set for late next month to confirm how much natural gas is contained in a sizable deposit off Cyprus' southwestern coast will map out how the fuel will reach potential markets in Europe and Asia the island nation's energy minister said on Wednesday.Minister Natasa Pilides says the “significant” drilling at the ‘Glaucus-1’ well inside block 10 of Cyprus’ exclusive zone scheduled to start in 6-8 weeks will determine if the deposit is at the higher or lower end of its estimated size of 5-8 trillion cubic feet (142-227 billion cubic meters) of natural gas.A higher...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

EU moves to tamp down high energy prices

The EU on Wednesday presented a "toolbox" of measures to mitigate an energy crunch that threatens to send Europeans' power bills soaring. The European Commission has been under pressure to act on the looming crisis, even though individual EU governments are more directly responsible for their energy sources and taxation. Consumers' "concern is understandable, justified," said EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson as she unveiled the proposals. "Winter is coming and for many, electricity bills are higher than they have been for a decade. We have seen gas price surge across the world driven mostly by demand in Asia."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

