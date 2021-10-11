CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albany, NY

Get to Know Saint Rose: Meet Kelly Chase

By Sarah Heikkinen
strose.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet to Know Saint Rose is a weekly Q&A with a Saint Rose staff member to help our students learn more about the resources available to them while they’re here. Meet Kelly Chase from the Department of Academic Affairs!. Fast Facts:. Name: Kelly Chase. What she does: The Writing Center...

blogs.strose.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Saint Rose stays unbeaten with 3-0 blanking of Saint Michael’s

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The College of Saint Rose recorded its fifth shutout of the season and controlled the pace of play throughout in tonight’s 3-0 victory against visiting Northeast-10 Conference rival Saint Michael’s. The Golden Knights (8-0-1/5-0-1 NE10) generated a 16-5 shot advantage and a 10-3 corner kick differential while controlling the ball for 56.0 […]
WLWT 5

Meet Kinsey Rose: Contestant on 'The Voice,' NKU alum

CINCINNATI — Meet Kinsey Rose. She's in her element these days on NBC's "The Voice," but her success didn't happen overnight. The Louisville native spent time in Cincinnati, finding her voice while studying at Northern Kentucky University more than a decade ago. "I give a lot of thanks to Cincinnati...
realitytitbit.com

Meet Kelly 'Murph' Murphy, winner of Tough As Nails season 1

Tough As Nails is back in 2021 with a brand new third season. The CBS show first kicked off in 2020. Hosted by Phil Keoghan, Tough As Nails sees America’s hardest workers compete to see who really is “tough as nails“. As per CBS, the contestants are “tested for their...
TV & VIDEOS
scsuowls.com

Volleyball Sweeps Saint Rose

ALBANY, N.Y. - The Southern Connecticut State University volleyball team swept the College of Saint Rose at the Nolan Gymnasium, 3-0. With the win, the Owls move to 14-5 overall and 3-1 in the Northeast 10, while the Golden Knights fall to 5-12 overall and 1-4 in the NE10. Set...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
State
New York State
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
City
Rose, NY
Albany, NY
Education
herkimer.edu

College Rep Visit: The College of Saint Rose

Swing by the RMCC lobby during the visit timeslot to speak with the college representative and get all of your questions answered! Registration not necessary. Additional information about this event and other upcoming 4-year college rep visits can be found at https://www.herkimer.edu/academics/transfer-services/ by clicking on the gold button.
Times-Argus

Getting to know Julia Dorr

Editor’s note: This historical profile first appeared in the Rutland Reader on March 11, 2013. It is reprinted today because a sculpture honoring Julia Dorr is being unveiled at noon outside Rutland Free Library. The piece is the latest entry in the Rutland Sculpture Trail, which honors historic figures from or with links to the Rutland area. Enjoy.
pasadenanow.com

Meet The Seven Members of the 2022 Tournament of Roses Royal Court

With much anticipation after a pandemic-induced cancellation of the 2021 Rose Parade, the Tournament of Roses this morning revealed the seven members of the 2022 Royal Court in a ceremony at Tournament House. Stephen Perry, Director Chair of Queen and Court Committee, introduced the 29 finalists at a ceremony he...
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Four fellows meet saints and scoundrels on Towles' intriguing 'Lincoln Highway'

Before the interstate highway system took the glamour and the serendipity out of long road trips, there was the Lincoln Highway, the nation’s first transcontinental motor route, stretching from 42nd and Broadway in New York City westward to San Francisco. The road holds special meaning for the young men and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Chase
richmond.edu

Getting to Know Sam Cabo

Sam Cabo joined the Richmond Law team in August 2021 as Digital Resources Librarian. Q: Tell us about yourself. A: I am the digital resources librarian here at the School of Law. This is my first academic librarian role. I interned at the law library at the University of Pittsburgh while I was getting my master's in information and library science. But this is my first real academic library job. I was a law librarian in a few law firms, at K&L Gates and then at Arnold & Porter, but I am very excited to be in academics now.
RICHMOND, VA
strose.edu

Students Shine In Speed Sell Competition

Sixty seconds. That’s all the time students had to convince a panel of local entrepreneurs that they were the perfect candidate for a sales position. Friday’s Huether School of Business Speed Sell Competition attracted 22 brave business and non-business undergraduates and challenged them to present a compelling “elevator pitch” about themselves. An elevator pitch is a short personal statement that summarizes who you are, what you know, and what you want to do in 30 seconds.
ALBANY, NY
The 74

New KIPP Scholarship Will Help College Grads At Risk of Being ‘Underemployed’

The KIPP charter school network’s announcement of another scholarship program designed to launch their alumni into successful careers — and avoid the underemployment problems of years past — represents the latest mile marker along a steep learning curve. The nation’s largest group of K-12 charter schools said last week that the Ruth and Norman Rales […]
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suny College#Get To Know#Q A#Mcneese State University#The Writing Center
CBS New York

Queens Army Veteran Sarah Ham Competing On CBS Series ‘Tough As Nails’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Crew members punch in for their first individual challenge on Wednesday’s episode of the hit CBS competition series “Tough As Nails.” The show celebrates everyday working class Americans. Competitors will be repairing snow fences on Mt. Baldy, the highest peak in Los Angeles. Sarah Ham, an Army veteran and cement mason from Queens, led her team to victory last week. CBS2’s Mary Calvi asked “Tough As Nails” host and executive producer Phil Keoghan if Ham has what it takes to win the grand prize. “Tapping into her life skills, because it was a military challenge, she was able to use those life skills from being in the military to take her team to a win, so she’s definitely got what it takes,” he said. “Tough As Nails” airs at 9 p.m. on CBS2.
QUEENS, NY
strose.edu

Get to Know Saint Rose: Meet Jack Vignone

Get to Know Saint Rose is a weekly Q&A with a Saint Rose staff member to help our students learn more about the resources available to them while they’re here. Fun fact: Jack coaches parkour at Albany Ninja Lab 🤸. Get to know Jack:. What’s your favorite part of your...
ALBANY, NY
Rutland Herald

Getting to know Julia Dorr

Editor’s note: This historical profile first appeared in the Rutland Reader on March 11, 2013. It is reprinted today because a sculpture honoring Julia Dorr is being unveiled at noon outside Rutland Free Library. The piece is the latest entry in the Rutland Sculpture Trail, which honors historic figures from or with links to the Rutland area. Enjoy.
RUTLAND, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy