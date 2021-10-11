Get to Know Saint Rose: Meet Kelly Chase

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Crew members punch in for their first individual challenge on Wednesday’s episode of the hit CBS competition series “Tough As Nails.” The show celebrates everyday working class Americans. Competitors will be repairing snow fences on Mt. Baldy, the highest peak in Los Angeles. Sarah Ham, an Army veteran and cement mason from Queens, led her team to victory last week. CBS2’s Mary Calvi asked “Tough As Nails” host and executive producer Phil Keoghan if Ham has what it takes to win the grand prize. “Tapping into her life skills, because it was a military challenge, she was able to use those life skills from being in the military to take her team to a win, so she’s definitely got what it takes,” he said. “Tough As Nails” airs at 9 p.m. on CBS2.

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO