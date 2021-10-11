Davis Polk, Skadden head Emerson units’ $11 bln AspenTech merger

(Reuters) - Davis Polk & Wardwell and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom are guiding Emerson Electric Co’s plans to merge its software units with smaller software maker Aspen Technology in an $11 billion deal.

Emerson announced the deal on Monday as mergers and acquisitions in the technology space are facing increased antitrust scrutiny from U.S. regulators.

St. Louis-based Emerson has turned to longtime adviser Davis Polk for guidance on the AspenTech deal. The Davis Polk team includes M&A partners Phillip Mills, Marc Williams and Cheryl Chan.

The firm has advised Emerson on several transactions, including a $1.6 billion acquisition of Open Systems International, Inc, according to a firm press release. Williams also worked on that transaction.

AspenTech is working with Skadden. The firm’s team includes M&A partners Graham Robinson and Chadé Severin; intellectual property and technology partner Resa Schlossberg; antitrust and competition partners Kenneth Schwartz and Giorgio Motta; tax partner Moshe Spinowitz; executive compensation and benefits partner Regina Olshan; and litigation partners Robert Saunders and Joseph Larkin.

The merger between the companies is expected to close in 2022’s second quarter.

Emerson’s financial advisers are Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Centerview Partners. Bedford, Massachusetts-based AspenTech’s financial adviser is J.P. Morgan Securities LLC.