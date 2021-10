ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Elmira College basketball programs are ready to take the hardwood this season as they announced their 2021-22 schedules on Thursday. Starting with the women, Thad Phillips enters his first season as Head Coach of the Soaring Eagles. After playing just 6 games last year finishing 2-4, they'll open their 25 game season at home against Penn College on November 10th. EC begins conference play on January 4th against Keuka College, where Phillips was previously the Head Coach of the Men's Basketball program there. For playoffs, the Empire 8 Tournament wi scheduled for the weekend of February 25th and 26th.

ELMIRA, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO