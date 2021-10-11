CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSN News

Kansas voter registration deadline for general election is today

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
KSN News
 10 days ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Today is the last day to register for the upcoming November general election in Kansas. Election Day is Nov. 2.

To register to vote online, you must have a valid Kansas driver’s license or non-driver’s identification card.

Individuals must register to vote using a paper application if they do not have a Kansas driver’s license or non-driver’s identification card.

You must re-register each time you change your name, address, or party affiliation for voting. Allow time for processing. Once complete, your county election officer will confirm your registration is complete or provide notice that further action is necessary.

  • Register to Vote by Paper (English)
  • Register to Vote by Paper (Español)

Advance Voting – By Mail

Voters are allowed to vote by mail prior to election day in the state of Kansas. In order to do so, you must complete an application for an advance ballot and include your driver’s license number or a copy of your photo identification. The deadline to submit advance voting applications to your county election official is Oct. 26 for the 2021 general election. All ballots must be postmarked on or before election day and received in the county election office by the close of business on the Friday following the election.

  • Advance Voting Application (English)
  • Advance Voting Application (Español)

KSN News

KSN News

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

