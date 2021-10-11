Billy Strings Draws a Line in the Sand with Sobriety, Not Bluegrass (Part 1 of 2)

In Their Words: “I enlisted the help of my buddy Chris Gelbuda to help turn a bunch of ideas that I had had into my first lyrical venture for Greensky. This song is essentially about what it was like to have my life, career, and world slammed to a halt by the COVID-19 pandemic. It was really emotionally shocking to have everything we’ve worked for and built ripped out of our hands almost overnight. With all of that in mind, we decided that the musical vibe of the song should take on the air of the first song that we would want to play when we get back on stage in front of thousands of people dancing and partying in a field at a festival… I think we got pretty close!” — Anders Beck, Greensky Bluegrass.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO