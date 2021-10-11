From Lake O to downtown: Law firm takes 4,000 square feet at Broadway Tower

Skanska has landed an anchor tenant for its planned trophy office building at 17th and M streets NW, pushing the project from the drawing board to a near-term groundbreaking. Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP signed a 16-year lease for 163,750 square feet, or more than half of the building to be developed at 1700 M St. NW. Construction on the 11-story, 330,000-square-foot 17xM, as Skanska is calling it, will kick off before the end of the year and be complete in 2024, the developer said in a statement. The project is expected to cost $216 million, including a $105 million construction contract, per Skanska.

RETAIL ・ 11 DAYS AGO