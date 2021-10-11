CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

20 Staggering E-Waste Facts in 2021

Cover picture for the articleIt feels as if electronics were made to be thrown out every year, right? From mobile phones that just happen to die right when your contract is over to televisions that become obsolete as soon as a larger, thinner version debuts. While every generation of electronics gets a little more...

EurekAlert

International E-Waste Day: 57.4M tonnes expected in 2021 will outweigh China’s Great Wall

On International E-Waste Day 2021, leading experts and producer responsibility organisations are calling on households, businesses and governments to get behind efforts to get more dead or unused plug-in or battery-operated products to facilities where they can be either repaired or recycled to recover a king’s fortune in valuable materials and reduce the need for new resources.
ENVIRONMENT
Silicon Republic

World e-waste set to reach nearly 60m tonnes in 2021

WEEE Ireland said the average Irish household has between 15 and 20 broken and unused electrical items. Experts have warned that the amount of electrical waste generated globally will reach almost 60m tonnes this year. Ahead of International E-Waste Day tomorrow (14 October), households, businesses and governments have been called...
ENVIRONMENT
Las Vegas Herald

Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Recycling and Disposal Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2027 | Electrocycling, Veolia, Umicore, Waste Management

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Recycling and Disposal Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Sims Recycling Solutions, Kuusakoski, Umicore, Waste Management, Electronic Recyclers International, Gem, Stena Metall Group, Electrocycling, Veolia, Enviro-Hub Holdings, URT, Cimelia, GEEP, Dongjiang, Dynamic Recycling, E-Parisaraa, environCom, Sage etc.
ENVIRONMENT
#E Waste#Mining Equipment#Mobile Devices#International E Waste Day#Dell
slcgreenblog.com

October 14th is International E-Waste Day!

Electronic Waste (also known as e-waste) is one of the fastest growing waste streams. It may come as a surprise, but it is estimated that in 2021, 57.4 million tons of e-waste will be produced worldwide. Unfortunately, only 17.4% of that waste, which can contain harmful as well as rare materials, is expected to be properly recycled. Statistics like this are why the WEEE Forum, an international group dedicated to developing best practices for managing waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE), created International E-Waste Day.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
riverbender.com

L&C To Hold E-Waste Drive October 29-30

GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Office of Sustainability, along with CJD e-Cycling, will host a community eWaste drive from 9 a.m. to noon, Friday, October 29, and Saturday, October 30, in the Tolle Lane parking lot across from the college’s Godfrey Campus. Most items will be accepted for...
GODFREY, IL
Interesting Engineering

The Solution to Our E-Waste Problem? Repair, Don’t Waste

The modern world runs on electronic systems that are designed to last many years. Tons of natural resources are carved out every day to produce semiconductor chips and other components. These will eventually be mounted on printed circuit boards (PCB) and will effectively become the brain of most pieces of industrial technology. These expensive circuit board assemblies are used in industrial applications to help control our vehicles, production machinery, airplanes, wind turbines, and so on. Typically costing from a few thousand to tens of thousands of dollars, they are ultimately used to manage power, safety systems, monitoring devices, quality checks, and many other functions.
ENVIRONMENT
Axios

The staggering ubiquity of iPhones

A whopping 87% of U.S. teenagers have iPhones, per a new survey of 10,000 young people from investment bank Piper Sandler. Why it matters: The economy is going mobile as the next generation of consumers shops for clothes, watches TV and meets romantic partners almost exclusively on their phones. What's...
CELL PHONES
Comments / 0

Community Policy