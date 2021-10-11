CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Despite record-low approval ratings, Biden says America still stands behind his radical agenda

By Phil Stilton
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON, DC – President Joe Biden continues to believe that Americans are behind his plan to radically alter the fabric of the nation. “Despite the attacks and misinformation, my plans still have the overwhelming support of the American people. They understand what’s at stake here. They understand that when workers and families have a better shot – America has a better shot,” Biden said today.

NYfaninAZ
3d ago

The Biden administration has caused incalculable damage to the nation over the course of this still-ongoing fiasco. The very least we can ask of them and the press is to quit lying about what’s really going on.

Linda Miller
3d ago

No we do not stand behind your radical agenda, you have caused so much damage to our country I don't know if it can ever be corrected.......

True.American
3d ago

Ah no no we don’t you need to be Impeached for the crimes against humanity that you are bestowing upon all of us know. There’s so much more you need to be impeached on but you’re deleting all the evidence have been for months

