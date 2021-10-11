Despite record-low approval ratings, Biden says America still stands behind his radical agenda
WASHINGTON, DC – President Joe Biden continues to believe that Americans are behind his plan to radically alter the fabric of the nation. “Despite the attacks and misinformation, my plans still have the overwhelming support of the American people. They understand what’s at stake here. They understand that when workers and families have a better shot – America has a better shot,” Biden said today.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
