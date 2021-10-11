Prepare the dance-off — ‘Foundation’ gets a second season on Apple TV+

Based on Isaac Asimov’s novel series of the same name, Apple TV+‘s Foundation is a centuries-spanning tale about people from all walks of life. The new sci-fi series, set in the future, follows Professor Hari Seldon (Jared Harris) and his loyal followers as they attempt to preserve their culture as the galaxy collapses around them. Fans of the book will be familiar with Seldon and his theories of psychohistory. But for new audiences unfamiliar with the setting, Gaal Dornick’s (Lou Llobell) character will help navigate the new worlds on the show. The series also stars Lee Pace, Terrence Mann and Leah Harvey.

