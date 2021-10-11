Baystate Health reports 63 COVID-19 patients, 7 in critical care

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 63 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Monday.

Out of that number, 7 are in the critical care unit.

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospitals:

Baystate Medical Center – 47 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 1 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 5 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 10 confirmed

