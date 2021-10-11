CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, MA

Baystate Health reports 63 COVID-19 patients, 7 in critical care

By Seth Rosenthal
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WCq1Q_0cNuL56R00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 63 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Monday.

Out of that number, 7 are in the critical care unit.

Can I refuse the COVID-19 vaccine if my employer requires it?

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospitals:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 47 confirmed
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 1 confirmed
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 5 confirmed
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 10 confirmed

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Springfield, MA
Government
Springfield, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Government
Springfield, MA
Coronavirus
City
Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
WWLP

Is mixing vaccines effective?

As the country's top public health organizations continue to debate the booster shots the National Institutes of Health says mixing and matching of Covid-19 boosters is safe and effective.
CHICOPEE, MA
WWLP

Researchers: Evidence insufficient to back THC concentration cap

There is strong demand among marijuana users for products with high concentrations of THC, the main psychoactive compound that provides many of the drug's cognitive effects, but Cannabis Control Commission researchers said there is not enough scientific evidence of the risks of high-potency products to recommend setting a limit.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baystate Health#Covid 19#Baystate Medical Center#Weather#Baystate Wing Hospital#Baystate Noble Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WWLP

Lawrence compiling data in bid for CCC’s DIA list

Marijuana regulators spoke this week with the mayor of Lawrence and are working with the city as it compiles the data necessary to make the case that the Merrimack Valley city should be included on the list of municipalities that the Cannabis Control Commission considers to have been disproportionately affected by marijuana prohibition.
LAWRENCE, MA
WWLP

WWLP

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
715K+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy