Video Games

‘Warhammer: Vermintide 2’ is adding powerful grudge marked monsters

By Jack Grimshaw
NME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFatshark is updating Warhammer: Vermintide 2’s Chaos Wastes mode with new grudge marked enemies with powerful attributes. Warhammer: Vermintide 2 added its Chaos Wastes mode earlier this year. The mode sees players start at a low power level and gradually become more powerful as they move through the expeditions. In an upcoming update, Fatshark intends to add more resistant enemies to the players’ increasing power levels.

NME

How to watch the ‘Battlefield 2042’ Hazard Zone reveal

The Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone mode gameplay reveal is happening later today (October 14), and you can watch it right here. The footage from EA will premiere at 4pm BST/ 11am ET/ 8am PT. The reveal is embedded below. Hazard Zone is one of three multiplayer modes in Battlefield 2042,...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Pokémon Diamond and Pearl’ remakes’ extra changes have been detailed

Previews for the upcoming Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes showcase quite a few changes coming to the updated DS games. There’s plenty of major and minor additions coming to the games, revealed through various previews, so we’ve rounded up the details. By far the biggest is that the fairly recent change to Exp. share – where experience is evenly distributed between the whole party – is present in both the Diamond and Pearl remakes. It’s available from the start of the game and can’t be disabled, just like in the Sword and Shield games.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Blizzard developer responds to ‘Overwatch 2’ criticism

A Blizzard Entertainment developer has responded to the criticism surrounding Overwatch 2 after fans say it looks “exactly the same” as the original. Last week (October 9), Blizzard released a video showing off Overwatch 2 playtest footage played by Overwatch League pro-players. The gameplay showed off the updated maps, as well as the new and improved character abilities, giving fans a sneak peek at what to expect when the game launches.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Overwatch 2’ team outline changes coming to Brigitte

Members of the Overwatch 2 team have shared some of the details behind Brigitte’s upcoming rework. Several heroes of Activision Blizzard‘s upcoming Overwatch 2 have received videos showing their new abilities and changes. However, Brigitte hasn’t had the same treatment yet. Developers have provided plenty of details in a Reddit AMA.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Halo 2’ and ‘Halo 3’ modding tools come to Steam

Halo: The Master Chief Collection Season 8 is here, and with it comes some brand-new modding tools for Halo 2 and Halo 3. 343 Industries has unveiled some new modding tools for Halo 2 and Halo 3 – allowing “even easier” modding of these classic FPS games. “With the launch...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

How to watch the ‘Call Of Duty: Vanguard’ Zombies reveal

Treyarch is set to reveal more details on the Zombies mode, with a livestreamed Zombies reveal trailer – here’s how (and when) to watch it. The Call Of Duty: Vanguard Zombies reveal trailer will be streamed later today (October 14) at 4PM BST | 5PM CEST. Fans can watch the...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Splash Damage reveals it’s working on a new sci-fi game

Splash Damage, the developer behind Gears Tactics, has announced it’s working on a new sci-fi game. In a new post published to its official website, Splash Damage revealed that one of its current projects is a brand new game, set in an original sci-fi universe. “2021 is Splash Damage’s 20th...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja’ is coming to PC and consoles next year

Mr. Nutz Studio has remade and expanded the arcade original to bring Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja to modern platforms. Joe & Mac was initially released in 1991 as a platforming game for arcades. It has seen multiple adaptations to home consoles such as the Super NES, Mega Drive/Genesis, NES, etc. It has also been ported to the Nintendo Switch and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Core’ wants to make game development more accessible – Deadmau5’s Oberhasli is just the cherry on top

My first moments in Core were weird. Picture Willy Wonka‘s factory: a floor-to-ceiling patchwork chaos of different products, delightfully meshed together and crammed into one room. See it? Swap the chocolate for games, and you’ve got Core. In the central hub, there are all sorts of worlds, game modes and settings built around you. Oh, and there’s Deadmau5‘s house – but we’ll get to that.
VIDEO GAMES

