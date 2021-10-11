‘Warhammer: Vermintide 2’ is adding powerful grudge marked monsters
Fatshark is updating Warhammer: Vermintide 2’s Chaos Wastes mode with new grudge marked enemies with powerful attributes. Warhammer: Vermintide 2 added its Chaos Wastes mode earlier this year. The mode sees players start at a low power level and gradually become more powerful as they move through the expeditions. In an upcoming update, Fatshark intends to add more resistant enemies to the players’ increasing power levels.www.nme.com
